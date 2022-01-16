Robert Griffin III Has Telling Admission On Bucs Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to lose All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to a lower-leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s Wild Card game against Philadelphia.

Wirfs went down with an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. However, he returned before the first half ended.

The All-Pro offensive tackle didn’t look very good upon his return, though.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted out his opinion on the situation. He believes the Bucs need to protect Wirfs from himself.

“They gotta get Tristan Wirfs out the game. Protect him from himself. Trust me I know,” the former NFL quarterback tweeted.

Griffin, of course, played through a knee injury early in his career in Washington. He was never the same following that injury.

The Bucs are leading the Eagles, 17-0, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.