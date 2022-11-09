Robert Griffin III Has Very Interesting College Football Playoff Rankings
Following Tuesday's rankings reveal by the College Football Playoff Committee, ESPN's Robert Griffin III gave his own take on who the five best teams in the sport are going into Week 11.
And despite a two-score loss to Georgia, RGIII still believes Tennessee deserves a spot in the top-four. Here's how the former Heisman winner's list shakes out:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- TCU
Griffin's rankings got some reaction from viewers. Both positive and negative.
"Well I’m back to hating RGIII again," a TCU fan said.
"At this point this has to be your top 5," another replied. "Maybe OSU/TCU > Tennessee but thats it."
"[Dead] The 4 undefeateds should be top 4," another commented.
"Georgia clear top dawg. Michigan has mauled nearly everyone they have faced. Tennessee lost by 14 to Georgia and still has one of the best resumes. Ohio State has looked vulnerable the last 2 weeks and TCU just keeps winning," Griffin followed-up.
"Tennessee was exposed and their win over Alabama isn’t as strong now as it looked then. I can’t keep them top 4. That said, I’m not sure TCU is top 4 either, so…"
"I like your outlooks RG!"
You messing with this top-five?