Robert Griffin III: Jets "Finally" Have 1 Thing Figured Out

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's Robert Griffin III is excited about some of the talent the Jets brought in this offseason.

And although the quarterback position may remain a question, the former Rookie of the Year went on "NFL Live" to talk about something New York hasn't had in a long time... offensive firepower.

I feel like this is complete projection because we haven't seen it yet... But this offensive skill group can get it down with the best of them. You're talking about at wide receiver having Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis Braxton Berrios... at running back Bryce Hall and Michael Carter. At tight end they've got C.J. Uzomah... They have people on the offensive skill group that can create mismatches all over the field, but can they deliver?

The Jets have a lot of young pieces, it's just a matter of finding the quarterback that can fully utilize them.

Zach Wilson has shown flashes of second overall pick ability, but there's still a lot of growth that needs to take place in year two of Mike LaFleur's offense.

Joe Flacco is a veteran who's been there and done that... however it's been a while since he's been a viable starter in the NFL.

2022 should be able to provide some clarity for the struggling franchise.