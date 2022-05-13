Robert Griffin III: Jets "Need" To Win 10 Games In 2022

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets haven't had a winning season since 2015 and haven't made the playoffs in over a decade. But for Robert Griffin III, 2022 is effectively a now-or-never year for Gang Green.

Appearing on NFL Live on Friday, Griffin declared that the Jets need to win 10 games this year for the top brass to keep their jobs. But he believes that they can thanks to the moves general manager Joe Douglas has made. He also expressed confidence that second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will "make a jump" this season.

Griffin pointed to a myriad of players acquisitions on offense and defense the Jets made. He believes that Jets fans deserve a good season after so many bad years.

"The @nyjets need to win 10 games this year. The roster is ready for takeoff thanks to GM Joe Douglas, @ZachWilson will make a jump in year 2 and the Fans deserve it," Griffin tweeted.

The 2021 Jets went just 4-13 thanks in equal parts to an anemic offense and the NFL's worst defense. They gave up a franchise record 504 points while averaging just 18 points per game.

But injuries played a big role in the Jets being unable to field a competitive team on many occasions. If they can avoid catastrophic injuries to start the 2022 season, maybe they can surprise some people.

That said, 10 wins defies all but the most lofty predictions for the Jets in 2022. The current over/under for them in most sports books is a lowly 5.5 wins.

Will the Jets win 10 games in 2022?