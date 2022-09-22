Robert Griffin III Loves 1 College Football Quarterback's NIL Deal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Washington Huskers quarterback Michael Penix has agreed to a new NIL deal.

Penix has partnered with Simply Seattle for a NIL Deal as he'll be on the official Big Penix Energy t-shirt. Some of the shirts are being printed on Friday evening.

Former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III made headlines over the weekend when he suggested that moniker for the Huskies quarterback.

Now he's thrilled for Penix.

The shirt is expected to cost around $25, per the official website.

Penix is in his first season as the Washington quarterback after he transferred from Indiana. He's been on another level through three games as he's thrown for 1,079 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Huskies are currently 3-0 and are the No. 18 team in the country, per the AP.

Hopefully, this NIL Deal keeps Penix focused as Washington has Stanford coming to town on Saturday.