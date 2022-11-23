Robert Griffin III: Michigan Is Better Than Ohio State
Robert Griffin III has taken his side for this weekend's all-important matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.
In his top 5 teams going into Week 13 list, RG3 put the Wolverines ahead of the rival Buckeyes.
Here's his full top 5:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- TCU
- USC
Michigan and Ohio State are both unbeaten on the year with flawless 11-0 records. The Wolverines' lone ranked win came against Penn State. The Buckeyes have wins over the Nittany Lions and then-No. 5 Notre Dame.
Both teams have looked utterly dominant in their 2022 campaigns, so there's really not too much separating these two powerhouse programs.
Michigan will travel to Columbus this weekend for a highly-anticipated matchup against Ohio State. The result of this game will have massive implications on the final College Football Playoff rankings.