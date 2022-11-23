Robert Griffin III: Michigan Is Better Than Ohio State

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III has taken his side for this weekend's all-important matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

In his top 5 teams going into Week 13 list, RG3 put the Wolverines ahead of the rival Buckeyes.

Here's his full top 5:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State TCU USC

Michigan and Ohio State are both unbeaten on the year with flawless 11-0 records. The Wolverines' lone ranked win came against Penn State. The Buckeyes have wins over the Nittany Lions and then-No. 5 Notre Dame.

Both teams have looked utterly dominant in their 2022 campaigns, so there's really not too much separating these two powerhouse programs.

Michigan will travel to Columbus this weekend for a highly-anticipated matchup against Ohio State. The result of this game will have massive implications on the final College Football Playoff rankings.