Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022
Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:
The Tennessee Titans.
"DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
The Titans enjoyed really good success in the regular season, despite facing incredible adversity.
However, despite Tennessee's defense getting home and sacking Joe Burrow nine times in the NFL Divisional Round, they came up short against the Bengals come playoff time.
In a pretty weak division, the Titans should be able to battle their way back to postseason contention.