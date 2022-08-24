Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:

The Tennessee Titans.

"DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."

The Titans enjoyed really good success in the regular season, despite facing incredible adversity.

However, despite Tennessee's defense getting home and sacking Joe Burrow nine times in the NFL Divisional Round, they came up short against the Bengals come playoff time.

In a pretty weak division, the Titans should be able to battle their way back to postseason contention.