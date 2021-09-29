Robert Griffin III Names His Favorite For NFL MVP

Though we’re only through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, fans and analysts from across the league are already starting to discuss league MVP favorites.

On Wednesday’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, former NFL QB turned analyst Robert Griffin III gave his top-five list of MVP candidates heading into Week 4.

.@RGIII gave his early MVP favorites 👀 1. Matthew Stafford

2. Derek Carr

3. Kyler Murray

4. Teddy Bridgewater

5. Tom Brady Anyone missing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1fiMXK0pva — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 29, 2021

1. Matthew Stafford

Stafford is off to an undeniably incredible start to his first season away from the Detroit Lions. Through three games, the first-year Los Angeles QB has the Rams sitting pretty with a 3-0 record — throwing 942 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception on a red-hot 70.2 competition percentage and a league-leading 82.6 QBR.

2. Derek Carr

Carr is also off to a quick start through Week 3. Leading his team to an unexpected 3-0 start, the longtime Raiders QB leads the NFL with 1,203 total passing yards and 401.0 passing yards per game.

3. Kyler Murray

While his numbers may not be quite as good as the first two QBs ahead of him (1,005 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions), the electric play style of Murray has him firmly in the MVP conversation. Making some show-stopping plays along the way, the Cardinals signal caller has his team off to an undefeated start as well.

4. Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater certainly wasn’t a name many expected to be in the MVP race at any point this season. After winning the Broncos’ starting job over Drew Lock earlier this year, the veteran QB finds himself with a 3-0 record, 837 yards, four touchdowns zero interceptions on the year.

5. Tom Brady

Brady is the only player on RGIII’s list with a loss on the year, but his play so far through his 22nd NFL season trumps that defeat. Through the Buccaneers’ 2-1 start, the all-time great QB leads the NFL in passing attempts (141), competitions (97) and touchdowns (10).