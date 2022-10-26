Robert Griffin III Names Frontrunner For "Most Improved" NFL Player

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL doesn't have a "Most Improved Player" award like some other sports leagues do. But that isn't going to stop NFL analyst Robert Griffin III from giving his version of the award to one deserving player.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Griffin argued that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is his "most improved player" since he has been playing the best football of his career. He attributed that to the incredible coaching work that head coach Brian Daboll has done.

"Brian Daboll was EXACTLY WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED for Daniel Jones and the Giants," Griffin wrote. "Jones has been playing for his football life every single game and is a front runner for MOST IMPROVED PLAYER while Saquon is the front runner for COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR. Coaching matters."

It's a strong case to be sure. Jones is certainly playing some of the best football of his career and has been a difference-maker for the Giants amid their 6-1 start to the season.

Through seven starts, Jones has completed 66.7-percent of his passes for 1,223 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions. While those numbers don't blow anyone out of the sky, they're a major improvement over his last two seasons.

More interestingly is that Jones is making more plays with his legs. He's averaging 49 yards on the ground per game and is already a mere 80 yards from his previous career rushing best.

That's certainly a testament to Daboll, who turned Josh Allen into one of the NFL's premier escape artists at quarterback.

Does RGIII have a point? Is Daniel Jones the most improved player in the NFL?