Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner.

The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award.

In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. The former Virginia Tech Hokie has the Volunteers off to a 5-0 start with wins over three ranked opponents — No. 17 Pitt, No. 20 Florida and No. 25 LSU.

Through the first five games of the year, the Greensboro, North Carolina native has 1,432 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions on a 70.0 completion percentage. He also has 231 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

Hooker and the No. 6 Volunteers will welcome the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide for a marquee matchup in Knoxville this weekend. If Hooker can perform under this highly-anticipated national spotlight, he should further his Heisman chances.