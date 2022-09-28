Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 "Team To Watch"
Robert Griffin III is high on the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers.
The ESPN analyst named the SEC program as his No. 1 "team to watch" at this point in the 2022 college football season.
Here's his full top-five list:
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Kansas
- Minnesota
- Syracuse
No. 8 Tennessee is 4-0 on the year coming off a thrilling win over the No. 20 Florida Gators this past weekend. The Josh Heupel-led squad also notched an overtime win over No. 17 Pitt in Week 2.
Much of the Volunteers' success can be attributed to the tremendous production of star quarterback Hendon Hooker. RG3 has the sixth-year senior as his "runaway" Heisman Trophy favorite.
Hooker has logged 1,193 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions on a 71.7 completion percentage through four games. The dual-threat QB also has 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Tennessee will look to continue its strong season with an away matchup against the LSU Tigers this coming Saturday.