Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 "Team To Watch"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is high on the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers.

The ESPN analyst named the SEC program as his No. 1 "team to watch" at this point in the 2022 college football season.

Here's his full top-five list:

Tennessee Washington Kansas Minnesota Syracuse

No. 8 Tennessee is 4-0 on the year coming off a thrilling win over the No. 20 Florida Gators this past weekend. The Josh Heupel-led squad also notched an overtime win over No. 17 Pitt in Week 2.

Much of the Volunteers' success can be attributed to the tremendous production of star quarterback Hendon Hooker. RG3 has the sixth-year senior as his "runaway" Heisman Trophy favorite.

Hooker has logged 1,193 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions on a 71.7 completion percentage through four games. The dual-threat QB also has 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Tennessee will look to continue its strong season with an away matchup against the LSU Tigers this coming Saturday.