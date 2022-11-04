Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch This Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

College football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his "No. 1 team to watch" in this weekend's slate of exciting matchups.

Sitting atop his list at the No. 1 position is the Jackson State football program led by head coach Deion Sanders.

Take a look at RGIII's full top-five list here:

Jackson State is currently enjoying its best season in the Coach Prime coaching era. The Tigers are 8-0 on the year with a full resume of dominating final scores.

Sanders' son, Shedeur, is performing at an outstanding level as the team's starting quarterback. The former four-star recruit has 2,412 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 71.6 completion percentage. He has two games this year with five passing touchdowns.

Coming off a 35-0 shutout win over Southern University this past weekend, the Tigers will face off against Texas Southern in a matchup on Saturday night.