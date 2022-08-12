Robert Griffin III Names "Key" To Chiefs Winning Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's Super Bowl or bust every year they take the field.

But with superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaving the squad earlier this offseason, the Chiefs have a tougher battle to a title this coming season.

According to NFL analyst Robert Griffin III, Mahomes needs to develop some serious chemistry with his new-look team if the Chiefs want to make another Super Bowl run in 2022.

"Patrick Mahomes wants to WIN IT ALL every year. Doing it without Tyreek and only 1 of his top 4 WRs from last year returning in Mecole Hardman would be LEGENDARY. With a bunch of new faces, CHEMISTRY WILL BE KEY. Mahomes, Kelce and Andy Reid are ready to get their Walter White on," RG3 wrote on Twitter.

With an AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past season, Mahomes and the Chiefs failed to make a Super Bowl appearance for the first time since 2018. This coming season, their road only gets more difficult as they face off against an absolutely-stacked AFC West division.

