Robert Griffin III Names No. 1 "Unsung Hero" In College Football

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, Robert Griffin III has named his top-five "unsung heroes" of the sport.

Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Syracuse running back Sean Tucker.

The Orange have seriously exceeded expectations so far this season. The ACC squad is 5-0 to start the year, earning a No. 22 ranking in the AP top-25 poll.

Tucker has been a massive contributor to Syracuse's success this year. Through the first five games of the season, the sophomore running back has logged 546 yards and five touchdowns. In last weekend's 59-0 blowout win over Wagner, he collected 232 yards and three touchdowns — averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

Tucker and the Orange will look to continue their success in their first ranked test of the season this weekend. The team will welcome No. 14 North Carolina State, who's only loss of the year comes at the hands of No. 5 Clemson.

That game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York.