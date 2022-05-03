Robert Griffin III Names The NFL Team He Wants To Play For

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Quarterback Robert Griffin III hasn't played in the NFL since the 2019 season, but he's still hoping he gets another shot.

Griffin III spoke to Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show and confirmed that he's hoping to play for the Chicago Bears this season. He wants to be a mentor for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

"Going to Chicago with Justin FIelds to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would be a great situation," Griffin III said.

Griffin III could get his wish now that there's a roster spot available.

The Bears just released Nick Foles since he was the third-string quarterback on the roster behind Fields and Trevor Siemian.

Griffin III spent his first three NFL seasons with the Washington Commanders before injuries caught up to him. He then started five games with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 before playing with the Ravens from 2018-20.

It remains to be seen if there's interest from the Bears side in the veteran quarterback.