Robert Griffin III Names The No. 1 Player To Watch In NBA

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Robert Griffin III attends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II event at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Activision) Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III isn't known for his basketball takes, but he recently released a list of the top 5 players to watch in the NBA.

Griffin believes Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is the top player to watch in the NBA.

Morant, the No. 2 pick from the 2019 draft, kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 34-point performance against the New York Knicks. It was a magnificent performance from the fourth-year guard out of Murray State.

While there's no denying Morant's talent, it's worth noting that Griffin ranked him ahead of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As is the case with most lists, there are a lot of fans who disagree with Griffin's rankings.

On the flip side, we should let this season play out before we completely pick this list apart. Morant could very well finish this year as an MVP candidate.

The Grizzlies will take on the Rockets tonight in what could be an exciting contest.