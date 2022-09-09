Robert Griffin III Names "Unsung Hero" From Week 1 Of College Football

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Robert Griffin III attends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II event at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Activision) Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Ahead of Week 2 of the college football season, Robert Griffin III is taking one more look back at Week 1 to find the "unsung heroes" of the game.

On Friday, RGIII revealed his list of the top five "unsung heroes from Week 1." Taking the top billing was actually a player from a team not eligible for the College Football Playoff: Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The son of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-3 win over rival Florida A&M. He did so amid a regional water shortage that has brutalized the state of Mississippi.

Rounding out RGIII's top five are Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon, UNLV wide receiver Ricky White, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen and Washington safety Asa Turner.

As an FCS player, Shedeur Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers doesn't play against the best that the big-name programs have to offer. But for a sophomore playing this well, his stock as a college football quarterback is skyrocketing.

Sanders made waves by going to Jackson State even though he was a four-star prospect with offers from major FBS programs.

For now though, Sanders is a rising star in college football. And while he may not contend for the FCS national title while playing for an HBCU, he could have a bright future in the pros ahead of him.

Is Shedeur Sanders the most underrated player in college football?