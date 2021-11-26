Robert Griffin III Names Wild Card Candidate For Florida Job

Since the firing of former Florida head coach Dan Mullen, several big-time coaches have been named as possible replacements.

For the most part, these potential coaching options have years or even decades of coaching experience. But during a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, Robert Griffin III offered a possible replacement with zero experience as a coach at any level.

RGIII believes former Gators superstar Tim Tebow could be the answer for a struggling Florida program.

Griffin acknowledged that Tebow is an “outlier” option, but he feels the former Heisman Trophy winner/two-time national champion has what it takes to rejuvenate a seemingly dejected Florida program.

“I think the Gators should hire Tim Tebow. I think they have to think outside the box for the next head coaching hire,” he said. “The word out there is that Dan Mullen wasn’t in love with recruiting — the process of those things.

“If you throw Tim Tebow in there, surround him with the structure, have about three or four previous head coaches on his staff to help him figure out the vision of his program. That’s gonna bring excitement to the Florida Gators. That’s going to have players intrigued, excited about going into Gainesville and recreating that culture that they had so long ago.”

Dropping four of their last five games, the Florida players seem to have lost quite a bit of passion through this year’s disappointing season. Tebow, known for his immense passion and motivational skills, could help to turn that deficiency around.

“Coaches don’t have to be X’s and O’s guys,” Griffin added. “They have to be motivators. And that’s what Tim Tebow does best. He motivates guys, he leads.

“He can be a figurehead for the Florida Gators moving forward.”

Griffin compared this possibility to the head coaching structure surrounding Deion Sanders at Jackson State: a former high-profile player with limited coaching experience.

This hiring would be a shock to say the least. While it’s certainly fun to consider, there are currently no reports to back Griffin’s suggestion.