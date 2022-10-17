Robert Griffin III Open To Return: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It's been two years since former Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III stepped foot on an NFL field. But could he be open to coming back to the NFL?

During a call with 106.7 The Fan in Washington today, RGIII said that he's open to returning to the NFL - specifically to the Washington Commanders, his former team - for a couple of reasons: 1. He's passionate about football, 2. He'd love the chance to mentor rookie quarterback Sam Howell.

"To me, coming back to play is... if you have the opportunity to come in and mentor a young guy that I have a relationship with, that's something that I would cherish. Sam's been great with me, coming into this league as a rookie, being able to talk to him in certain instances... I would entertain that. But that would be more about Sam Howell than the Washington Commanders.

Commanders fans aren't exactly cheering for RGIII to come back to them though. Many have pointed out that between statement's he's made about owner Dan Snyder, the team's previous unwillingness to bring him back, and the amount of time it's been since he played at a high level, they're better off without him.

Some are asserting that Griffin only wants to come back for the sake of his own ego:

It's an interesting idea to be sure, and one that has some potential. But a Robert Griffin III return to the NFL probably wouldn't happen in Washington.

