Robert Griffin III Reacts To Baylor’s Impressive Win Over Oklahoma

The Baylor Bears handed the Oklahoma Sooners their first loss of the season with a 27-14 upset victory in Waco on Saturday afternoon.

Storming the field after the game, Baylor fans were clearly thrilled about this big-time win for their program.

Joining the Bears fans in their excitement, former star quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to react to the win as well.

“BAYLOR!!!!!!” he wrote.

BAYLOR!!!!!! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 13, 2021

Putting on an offensive clinic, the Bears out gained the Sooners by a significant total-yardage margin (413-260). Coming into this weekend off a loss to unranked TCU, this win was a great way for Baylor to get its season back on track.

Through four seasons in Waco, RGIII solidified himself as one of the greatest players in Baylor program history. During his final season in 2011, the superstar QB logged 4,293 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Behind these incredible statistics, Griffin became the first player in Baylor history to win a Heisman Trophy. Through Griffin’s Heisman season, the Bears notched a 9-3 regular-season record and an Alamo Bowl victory.

This year’s squad (now 8-2) will look to mount a similar finish to the 2021 season.