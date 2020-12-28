Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dwayne Haskins Getting Cut

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III knows what it’s like to play in D.C.

The former Washington star has thrived on the field as a rookie in D.C. Unfortunately, injuries and other circumstances derailed his career with the NFC East franchise. He’s since bounced around the NFL and is currently the backup quarterback in Baltimore.

On Monday, Washington parted ways with another former first-round NFL Draft pick. The Football Team released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Griffin shared his reaction to the news on Twitter. He sent a heartfelt message to the former Ohio State Buckeyes star.

“Wishing the best for Dwayne Haskins,” he tweeted. “You are only 23! Learn from this and bounce back.”

Wishing the best for @dh_simba7

You are only 23! Learn from this and bounce back — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 28, 2020

Haskins is young, but it remains to be seen if he’ll get another chance in the National Football League.

Other notable first-round flameouts like JaMarcus Russell and Johnny Manziel played for just one team before going away for good.