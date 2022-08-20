Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different.

During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:

"THIS THROW by Patrick Mahomes," with a chef's kiss emoji.

On the second of his two touchdown drives, Mahomes rolled out left and uncorked a beautiful ball to receiver Justin Watson back across his body. With the angle shown somehow making the play look even better.

Mahomes left the game 12-of-19 for 162 yards and a pair of aforementioned scores to Jody Fortson in the first half.

The Chiefs find themselves riding a 17-7 lead with the fourth quarter approaching.