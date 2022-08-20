Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes
If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different.
During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:
"THIS THROW by Patrick Mahomes," with a chef's kiss emoji.
On the second of his two touchdown drives, Mahomes rolled out left and uncorked a beautiful ball to receiver Justin Watson back across his body. With the angle shown somehow making the play look even better.
Mahomes left the game 12-of-19 for 162 yards and a pair of aforementioned scores to Jody Fortson in the first half.
The Chiefs find themselves riding a 17-7 lead with the fourth quarter approaching.