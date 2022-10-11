Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday.

When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback."

Taking to Twitter, RGIII said that coach Rivera might want to look in the mirror when it comes to his team's struggles.

"You NEVER do this to your Quarterback," Griffin said. "The difference between Washington and the rest of the division is Coaching. Daniel Jones has a 1st time Head Coach and they look the best they have in YEARS. The Cowboys have gone undefeated with their BACK UP QB. Coaching matters."

Rivera's comments clearly throw Carson Wentz under the bus for Washington's failures.

And while Wentz has struggled over the past couple of weeks, it's rare that you see a coach speak about a player this way.

The Commanders still have Taylor Heinicke in-house. But at 1-4, Washington's problems run deeper than the quarterback who's fifth in the league in passing yards and touchdowns.