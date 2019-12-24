When the Baltimore Ravens take the field on Sunday for their regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a new quarterback will be under center.

After taking down the Cleveland Browns last weekend, the Ravens locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As a result, star quarterback and likely MVP winner Lamar Jackson won’t play.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson and running back Mark Ingram, along with a few others, won’t play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Jackson sitting, Baltimore will turn to Robert Griffin III to lead the team against its division rival.

After learning he would be the starting quarterback, RGIII had an awesome reaction.

“Week 17 is not about me. Every week is always about The Team, The Team, The Team,” he said on Twitter.

Week 17 is not about me.

Every week is always about The Team, The Team, The Team @Ravens https://t.co/RpFDcMllxv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 24, 2019

Griffin hasn’t played much this season, but he’s been solid in mop up duty. The former No. 2 overall pick completed 12-of-17 passing for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception on the season.

Griffin will make his first start since 2016 as the Ravens look to keep their momentum rolling into the playoffs.

Baltimore can end Pittsburgh’s hopes of a playoff with a win on Sunday.

The Ravens and Steelers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.