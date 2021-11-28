Robert Griffin III Revealed His Heisman ‘Favorite’ On Saturday Night

Former Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III revealed his candidate for the 2021 honor on Saturday night.

According to Griffin, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the one to beat out for this season’s Heisman trophy.

“Alabama wins in 4 OT game & Bryce Young is the run away Heisman favorite #RollTide,” RGIII tweeted.

Alabama wins in 4 OT game & Bryce Young is the run away Heisman favorite #RollTide — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 28, 2021

Young and the rest of Bama’s offense struggled to get anything going for most of the game against Auburn’s D.

However, the sophomore QB led the Tide on a 98-yard drive to tie the game and send it to overtime in the closing minutes. Young finished the day 25-51 for 317 yards and two touchdowns and a pick in the 24-22 win.

While it may not have been the most impressive statistical performance from Young, Alabama’s sophomore signal-caller showed poise beyond his years on the way to the four OT win.

Did Bryce Young just have his Heisman moment? He’s definitely at the head of the table. 99 yd gm tying TD and gm winning 2 pt conversion in 4th OT. WHAT A GM #RollTide — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 28, 2021

Ohio State‘s C.J. Stroud left the door open with his own struggles against Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines for the first time since 2011, 42-27. That historic loss all but erased any real chance of Stroud bringing the Heisman to Columbus, Ohio in 2021.

Young has a chance for another Heisman moment against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship on Saturday.

If he can bounce back against the best defense in college football, that would effectively lock up the award for Bama’s next great QB.