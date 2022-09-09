Robert Griffin III Reveals His 5 Heisman Trophy Frontrunners

After one week of the 2022 college football season, it's too early to project the Heisman Trophy winner. That's not going to stop Robert Griffin III from naming his frontrunners though.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, RGIII revealed his five current frontrunners for the 2022 season. To the surprise of almost no one, he had quarterbacks occupying all five spots.

In at No. 1 is reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from Alabama, followed by reigning national champion Stetson Bennett from Georgia. Third was the third SEC quarterback on RGIII's list: Florida's Anthony Richardson.

The two other quarterbacks who made his list were Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (fourth) and North Carolina's Drake Maye (fifth). Sanders and Maye are both coming off big wins this past week and have 13 touchdowns with no interceptions between them.

It seems like Bryce Young is going to be one of the Heisman Trophy favorites all the way to the end of the season barring a midseason meltdown or an injury. The same can probably be said for Stetson Bennett.

But sooner or later there is bound to be a player from another position who makes a big impact. Last year it was Aidan Hutchinson and the year before it was DeVonta Smith.

The 2022 college football season is way too young to make a projection right now and anything can happen.

Will any of the players on RGIII's be Heisman Trophy finalists? Will one of them win the most coveted trophy in college sports?