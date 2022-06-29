Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Aspect Of Packers Will "Surprise" Fans In 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

ESPN analyst and former second overall pick Robert Griffin III isn't selling his 2022 Packers stock just yet.

On Wednesday the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner took to Twitter to tell folks that he expects Aaron Rodgers to be just fine as he adjusts to life without Davante Adams. Saying he believes Green Bay's receiving core will step up.

"The Packers receivers will SURPRISE people this year," Griffin said. Adding, "While Aaron Rodgers builds chemistry with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, he will lean on Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randal Cobb, the backs and tight ends. No true #1, but tons of talent including Amari Rodgers."

The reigning back-to-back MVP lost his favorite target to the Raiders this offseason after Rodgers re-upped with the Packers on a three-year, $150.8 million extension.

After an outstanding regular season in 2021, Green Bay disappointed many with their playoff performance against the six-seeded 49ers, losing 13-10 on the Frozen Tundra in the divisional round.

Aaron Rodgers has a history of elevating a number of receivers into high-level starters and Pro Bowlers. If rookie Christian Watson can realize his full first-round potential, RGIII could be onto something.