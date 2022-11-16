Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win.

Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."

Minnesota has quietly been off to a very good start behind some unreal play from their perimeter weapons and a newly-confident Kirk Cousins behind center.

The Vikings are balanced on both sides of the ball and are nipping at the heels of the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFL and No. 1 seed in the conference.

Looking ahead on the Vikes schedule, there are games to be won. Especially with the Lions, Packers and Bears all struggling within the division.