Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFL Rookie Is Already A "Star"
With a little over two months remaining in the regular season, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has announced that one particular rookie is already a star.
Griffin believes New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is quickly becoming one of the best defensive playmakers in the game.
"Sauce Gardner is a STAR," Griffin tweeted on Friday afternoon. "Already a top corner in the NFL and tied for 1st in Pass breakups right now. But also a top must see personality."
Gardner has 23 tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception through six games. He's been awfully impressive.
According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks have just a 19.5 passer rating when targeting Gardner in single coverage.
Out of 17 targets in single coverage, Gardner has allowed just four catches. That's outstanding for a first-year player.
NFL fans can watch Gardner take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this Sunday afternoon.