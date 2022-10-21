Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFL Rookie Is Already A "Star"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

With a little over two months remaining in the regular season, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has announced that one particular rookie is already a star.

Griffin believes New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is quickly becoming one of the best defensive playmakers in the game.

"Sauce Gardner is a STAR," Griffin tweeted on Friday afternoon. "Already a top corner in the NFL and tied for 1st in Pass breakups right now. But also a top must see personality."

Gardner has 23 tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception through six games. He's been awfully impressive.

According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks have just a 19.5 passer rating when targeting Gardner in single coverage.

Out of 17 targets in single coverage, Gardner has allowed just four catches. That's outstanding for a first-year player.

NFL fans can watch Gardner take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this Sunday afternoon.