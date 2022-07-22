Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFL Team Is Being Overlooked

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

There are really only about a dozen or so of the 32 NFL teams that are ready to make a Super Bowl run in a given year. But for ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, there's one team standing out to him.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the former NFL quarterback said that people shouldn't overlook the Pittsburgh Steelers. He said that between head coach Mike Tomlin, their defense and their young core of offensive players, they'll be formidable this season.

"NEVER COUNT OUT MIKE TOMLIN," Griffin said. "The @steelers defense with Cam Heyward, TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick will be FORMIDABLE. Also they have quietly put together a DYNAMIC young core of offensive playmakers for their QB with Diontae, Claypool, Pickens, Najee, Freiermuth and Austin III."

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not had a losing season since 2003. They have the longest streak without a losing record in the NFL.

But the Steelers also have not won a playoff game since 2017 and have not been to the Super Bowl in over a decade.

2022 might wind up being a bit of a transition year for the Steelers given the seismic change at quarterback for them.

Gone is longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In are Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. That's not exactly an upgrade at the position.

All of the players that Robert Griffin III mentioned in his tweet will need to play their best football in the event Trubisky and Pickett aren't up to the task.

Will the Steelers be Super Bowl contenders in 2022?