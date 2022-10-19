Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Robert Griffin III attends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II event at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Activision) Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers.

Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost at the moment.

If Beckham is fully healthy, he would give the Packers a much-needed lift on offense.

"With Randall Cobb being out for a few weeks the @packers should sign Odell Beckham Jr.," Griffin tweeted. "Their offense is sputtering, needs some juice and he would certainly provide the squeeze."

Over the past few months, Beckham has been linked to a plethora of teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham has fired off cryptic tweets about his NFL future. At this point though, no one really knows what's next for him.

All we know is that Beckham can still be a difference-maker for a contender. He finished the Rams' postseason run with 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.