Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups.

Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is here to do something about it. He took to Twitter with a terrible joke about his wife, Grete, and her Amazon obsession.

"I’m gonna have my wife order an exciting Thursday Night Football game because Amazon always delivers when she orders something," he said.

Time to throw some metaphorical tomatoes at Griffin for that terrible joke. Then again, football fans everywhere are ready to do just about anything to ensure a good Thursday night game finally graces their respective screens.

They might have to wait a while, though. The next "good" Thursday night game might not happen until Week 15 between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.