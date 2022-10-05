Robert Griffin III's Tweet About Philadelphia Eagles Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III has become well-known for his peculiar analogies during his career as an NFL analyst.

On Wednesday, the former NFL quarterback released yet another eyebrow-raising comparison — this time referencing the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

"The @Eagles are built just like you want your significant other to be. Beautiful on the INSIDE AND OUT. They OWN the trenches on both sides of the ball. O-Line was dominant despite having backups in and the D-Line had 4 sacks, 5 turnovers and penetrated every hole up front," he wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this odd comparison.

"Your comparisons are too funny," one fan wrote.

"A meeting with ESPN's HR Team just popped up on RGIII's calendar seconds after this tweet was sent," another joked.

"I’m dying at the analogy here but you’re right," another said.

The Eagles are 4-0 to start the season, making them the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. The team will look to continue that unbeaten streak with a win over the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.