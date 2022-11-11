Robert Griffin III's Wife Has Perfect Reaction To His Viral Joke

The first half of last night's Thursday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers was a snooze-fest.

With horrible weather in Charlotte, both teams resorted to a ground-and-pound offense with very little big-play action. The only touchdown of the first half came when Panthers receiver Laviska Shenault broke out a big play down the sideline on a screen pass.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to recognize this pattern of boring Thursday Night Football games presented by Amazon.

"I’m gonna have my wife order an exciting Thursday Night Football game because Amazon always delivers when she orders something," he wrote on Twitter.

RG3's wife, Grete Griffin, responded to this viral joke with one of her own.

"They said this delivery has been delayed," she wrote.

The game picked up a little bit in the second half as both teams scored 12 points apiece. The Panthers ultimately won the game 25-15 — avenging the crushing overtime loss they suffered to the Falcons earlier this year.

Next week's Thursday Night Football game will pit the Tennessee Titans against the Green Bay Packers.