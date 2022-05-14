Robert Horry Names Greatest Clutch Shooter In NBA History

Robert Horry. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

When you think of the most clutch shooters in NBA history, you probably have names like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant come to mind. While both are obviously legends, Horry doesn't think either is the most clutch player of all-time.

In a recent interview, Horry named Damian Lillard as the most clutch player in the history of the sport.

Lillard has a knack for playing at his best in crunch time. "Dame Time" has become a popular saying in basketball due to his ability to drain ridiculous shots in big moments.

Horry thinks it's time to put some respect on Lillard's name.

"He has hit a clutch shot against every team in the NBA,” Horry told Howard Beck.

Jordan, Bryant, Ray Allen and Steph Curry also make the cut.

The only thing missing from Lillard's resume is championships. He's remained loyal to the Trail Blazers, despite dealing with a disaster of a front office and poor roster construction.

Hopefully Lillard can get some help next season. "Dame Time" deserves more.

