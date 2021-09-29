Robert Kraft Has NSFW 3-Word Description Of Bill Belichick

As longtime partners and leaders of the New England Patriots’ franchise, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft built one of the most impressive dynasties in sporting history. But with that said, that doesn’t mean they didn’t have their fair share of conflict along the way.

At one point during decades-long partnership, Kraft called his head coach the “biggest f—-ing a–hole” in his life.

This intriguing statement was explained in ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham’s new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” chronicling the Patriots’ dynasty from 2001-19. The book is set to be released on Oct. 12, but this segment was released as a teaser before Tom Brady’s return to New England this weekend.

Kraft’s blunt description of Belichick reportedly came when he ran into a friend at a conference in Aspen, Colorado back in September, 2018.

“He told them he was leaving later for Detroit, where the Patriots were playing their next game. ‘I hate leaving here,’ Kraft said. ‘You leave here and you leave some of the most brilliant people you’ve ever met. You pick up so much knowledge from all these brilliant minds. And I have to go to Detroit to be with the biggest f***ing a**hole in my life — my head coach.'”

According to the book, Kraft also said Belichick was an “idiot savant” before joining the Patriots. He also took some credit for Belichick’s success, saying he “gave him this opportunity.”

While it’s clear Kraft has plenty of gripes with his head coach, he also made it clear that he’s “in no rush for life after him.”

For the first time since he joined the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020, Brady will take on Kraft and Belichick in the stadium where they built a Patriots’ incredible dynasty.

The game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.