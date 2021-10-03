The Spun

Robert Kraft Reveals The Plan For Tom Brady Tonight

Robert Kraft on the field.ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will honor Tom Brady on Sunday night, though the AFC East franchise won’t be doing anything crazy.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed on Sunday afternoon that the franchise will play a special tribute video for Brady prior to this evening’s game.

Brady is also expected to break the NFL’s all-time passing record on Sunday night. The Patriots will briefly pause the game when that happens, which should be in the first quarter.

“For one minute, we’re going to run something that’s very respectful and worthy,” Kraft said of the tribute video.

Brady reportedly didn’t want anything over the top. He reportedly requested that the Patriots only briefly pause the game when he breaks the all-time passing record.

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to kick off against Bill Belichick and the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game is scheduled to air on NBC.

