Robert Kraft Reveals The Plan For Tom Brady Tonight

The New England Patriots will honor Tom Brady on Sunday night, though the AFC East franchise won’t be doing anything crazy.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed on Sunday afternoon that the franchise will play a special tribute video for Brady prior to this evening’s game.

Brady is also expected to break the NFL’s all-time passing record on Sunday night. The Patriots will briefly pause the game when that happens, which should be in the first quarter.

“For one minute, we’re going to run something that’s very respectful and worthy,” Kraft said of the tribute video.

Robert Kraft on NFL Countdown said the Patriots will play a video tribute to Brady before kickoff: "For one minute, we're going to run something that's very respectful and worthy." Also said they'll pause and recognize when Brady breaks the passing record. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 3, 2021

Brady reportedly didn’t want anything over the top. He reportedly requested that the Patriots only briefly pause the game when he breaks the all-time passing record.

#Buccaneers QB Tom Brady specifically asked the #Patriots to only make a brief pause when he breaks the all-time passing yard record tonight and not a big ceremony like Drew Brees had with the #Saints, according to @JayGlazer — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) October 3, 2021

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to kick off against Bill Belichick and the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game is scheduled to air on NBC.