Robert Kraft Unhappy With Decision: NFL World Reacts

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn't happy with Kendrick Bourne's lack of playing time.

He was limited in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and Kraft made his opinion known to the coaching staff according to Tom Curran.

"It's my understanding, I was not told directly, but here's what I have gleaned: Robert Kraft noticed it, Robert Kraft made his opinion known, and going forward I think Kendrick Bourne will have a bigger role," Curran said.

Patriots fans are happy that Kraft went in and spoke his mind about this.

Bourne only had one reception for 41 yards in the 20-7 loss to the Dolphins.

He'll have a chance to be used more this coming Sunday when the Patriots travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.