Robert Quinn Away From Bears: NFL World Reacts

Robert Quinn won't be joining the Chicago Bears for their mandatory minicamp.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Quinn is away from the team training in his own.

So far, there's been no word on whether this is an excused absence or not. There have been trade rumors surrounding him during the offseason and those will likely come up again now that he's not showing up to minicamp.

Quinn has spent the last two seasons with the Bears and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He finished the 2021 season with 49 total tackles (38 solo), 18.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

He was a menace in Chicago's front seven and was one of the best defensive players in the NFL as a whole.

Some NFL fans aren't surprised that Quinn isn't reporting to the Bears.

"Not surprised. I would love to see him in a Bears jersey next year but something is telling me that’s unlikely," one fan tweeted.

"Well, then Poles should just trade him and gets picks for him. I’ve been saying to do that from the start after you traded away Mack," another fan tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Quinn is still a member of the Bears when the 2022 season starts in September.