Robert Saleh Addresses The Ongoing Denzel Mims Situation

A lot has been made about the Denzel Mims saga in New York.

Mims officially requested a trade from the Jets last week, even though head coach Robert Saleh said he didn't know if it was going to be honored.

Saleh went a step further on Sunday afternoon and said that he's going to be a Jet.

“Like I’ve said, he’s one of our six best receivers and he’s gonna be here as far as I’m concerned,” Saleh said via ProFootballTalk.

Mims did a pretty good job upping his trade value during Sunday's game against the New York Giants. He finished with seven receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown as the Jets came back to win, 31-27.

He'll now have to wait a couple of days to know his fate. Tuesday is when the final roster cuts are due so the Jets will have two days to get fair value for him.

If they don't get what they want, they'll likely just keep him heading into the season.

The Jets will open the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET.