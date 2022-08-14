Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Left Tackle

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The New York Jets' left tackle position has been in flux for several years now due to injuries and poor play at the position. But after the injury to star tackle Mekhi Becton, head coach Robert Saleh has had to make another big decision on the blindside protecting position.

On Sunday, Saleh announced that offensive tackle George Fant is swinging over to the right side. Pro Bowler Duane Brown, who signed with the team this past week, will be their starter on the left side for this coming season.

Fant was going to start the season at left tackle with Becton on the right side. Last year Fant performed well at left tackle, ranking among the best at his position.

But the injury to Becton has forced the Jets to call an audible. For the sake of keeping their best players on the field at all times, it requires moving Fant to a position he may not be as good at.

2022 is likely going to be another rebuilding year for the New York Jets. They weren't able to bring any game-changing players in via free agency or trades, which makes it hard to imagine them making a big jump from the four wins they had last year.

As with every Jets season, the quarterback position is a major question mark with Zach Wilson heading into his second year in the NFL.

If we're being honest, the offensive tackle position might not matter much if Wilson can't correct the very basic mistakes that cost him all of his rookie season.

Will the Jets offensive tackles make an impact this season?