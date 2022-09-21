Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 01: Quarterbacks Zach Wilson #2, Mike White #5, Chris Streveler #15 and Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco.

Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just yet. He was at practice on Wednesday, but only participated in limited drills - not the full team drills the rest of the quarterbacks went through.

So, for now, it seems like Flacco will get yet another start.

That's not a bad thing for the Jets offense. Over the past two weeks, Flacco has racked up the most passing attempts in the league and sits third in the league in passing yards.

Just last week he led the Jets to an improbable comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

This weekend he'll face off against a Cincinnati Bengals team desperate for a win.