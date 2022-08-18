Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Week 1 Quarterback Starter

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There's not going to be a quarterback controversy in New York once Zach Wilson is healthy.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media about the quarterback situation going forward with Wilson sidelined and said that if Wilson is ready to go by Week 1, he'll start.

"It’s really going to be dictated by how he feels, and when he’s ready to go,” Saleh said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “We’re going to make sure we do right by him in terms of making sure he’s 100 percent healthy. Whenever that is, that’s when he’ll hit the field. If Zach is ready to go, he’s going to be the Week 1 starter.”

Wilson is currently rehabbing his meniscus after he injured it in practice last week. He had to fly to Los Angeles to get surgery on it but is now back in New Jersey.

Joe Flacco is set to get the starter's reps going forward until Wilson is ready to return.

Wilson will have a little over three weeks to get healthy before the Jets open their regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11.

Kickoff for that game will be at 1 p.m. ET.