Robert Saleh Announces Significant Change To Elijah Moore's Utilization

A rough year for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore appears to be on the verge of getting even rougher after the recent announcement from head coach Robert Saleh.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this week, Saleh revealed that Moore will moved to the team's primary slot receiver moving forward. He said that it's a change from his current role as the outside receiver.

"It’s a new position because we’ve been playing him outside for the most part..." Saleh said. "We’re trying to find ways to utilize his strengths."

Moore has seen his snaps and targets evaporate over the past month. Since his infamous complaint about a lack of targets following their win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, he's played 37 snaps and been targeted once, receiving no touches in the process.

Elijah Moore led the Jets in receiving as a rookie last year. But the ascension of rookie Garrett Wilson and the team's focus on running the ball has caused his targets to diminish.

That culminated in Moore openly complaining about his lack of targets and subsequently requesting a trade. He was deactivated for Week 7 but has played in the last two games.

Perhaps this move to the slot will allow him to get open more often and enable him to receive more targets.

If it doesn't though, Moore is going to remain a very unhappy camper in Florham Park, New Jersey.