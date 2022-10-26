Robert Saleh Asked If Elijah Moore Still Wants To Be Traded

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jets receiver Elijah Moore has made it clear that he's unhappy with his role on the team, but coach Robert Saleh maintains that the former second-round pick is committed the men in New York's locker room.

When asked if Moore still wanted to be traded while speaking to reporters Wednesday, Saleh responded:

"I don't know. I didn't ask him," with a smile.

The Jets have maintained that they won't be trading the 22-year-old wideout despite a number of cryptic tweets and alleged burner accounts as he tried to force his way out.

Last week, Moore was reportedly sent home after requesting a trade and didn't travel with the team to Denver. Yesterday, Saleh maintained that the Jets "think the world of him" and that now is not the time to "alienate" the former Ole Miss star:

I just don't think this is the time to alienate Elijah. He doesn't need to be alienated from this organization, we love him, we think the world of him, we know what he can do from a football standpoint and how much he can help us, and we just want to help him.

Moore is expected to be active for the Jets this weekend. We'll see how he figures into the gameplan.