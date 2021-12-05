Robert Saleh Explains Why Jets Didn’t ‘Prepare’ For Gardner Minshew

Apparently the New York Jets didn’t practice with Gardner Minshew in mind.

And it showed.

Following Sunday’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles, rookie head coach Robert Saleh admitted his team didn’t specifically prep for Minshew. The Athletic’s Connor Hughes tweeted Saleh’s reasoning.

Saleh said the #Jets didn’t prepare specifically for Minshew because they knew the offense wasn’t going to change. They knew that, if Minshew went, it just meant QB would move less — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 5, 2021

“Saleh said the [Jets] didn’t prepare specifically for Minshew because they knew the offense wasn’t going to change,” Hughes shared. “They knew that, if Minshew went, it just meant QB would move less.”

Whatever Saleh and his defense did leading up to Sunday afternoon, it didn’t work. Gardner Minshew came out absolutely dealing to start the game.

The former Jaguars quarterback began the game completing his first 11 passes for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

158.3 Passer Rating pic.twitter.com/B3kaQPnf40 — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles offense scored on its first seven drives against the Jets’ D. Thanks in large part to Minshew’s tremendously efficient play behind center.

When the clock hit zeros, Minshew’s stat line was impressive. The third-year QB went 20-25 for 242 yards and the aforementioned two TD’s. He finished the game with a sterling 133.7 passer rating.

Now the Eagles head into a much needed Week 14 bye. On the other side of the break, its only divisional matchups for the rest of the year. We’ll see if Jalen Hurts is ready for the team’s late attempt at a playoff push.