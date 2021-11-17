The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Robert Saleh Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Starting This Week

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh at training camp in 2021.FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 30: head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets watches practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 30, 2021 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Jets announced that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will start against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

Head coach Robert Saleh has since explained the reasoning behind this move.

No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is practicing but still limited with knee injury he suffered in Week 7. And facing off against a blitz-heavy team like the Dolphins, a return this weekend would certainly be a rough welcome back to the field for the injured rookie.

Saleh said Flacco was picked up “for situations like this.”

After Wilson suffered his sprained PCL injury in Week 7, the Jets made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring Flacco back to New York.

In Wilson’s absence, first-time starter Mike White stepped up into the QB1 role while Flacco took a backseat. But when White threw his fourth interception in this past weekend’s blowout loss to the Bills, the veteran QB took over the job.

Through his limited time in the Week 10 contest, Flacco connected on 100 percent of his passes (3/3) for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Flacco served as the starting quarterback in four games for the Jets in 2020. Through that stretch, he collected an 0-4 record — including a 24-0 shutout loss to the Dolphins.

White will serve as Flacco’s backup this weekend.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.