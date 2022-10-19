Robert Saleh Has Curious Russell Wilson Comment

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have struggled mightily through the first six weeks, especially offensively. But Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't see that lasting much longer.

"Whether people want to hear it or not, they're freakin close to clicking," Saleh said via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Wilson is off to the worst start of his career thus far. And the Broncos have struggled in most games to score even two touchdowns.

At 2-4, Denver is looking up at the Chargers and Chiefs in the division and have an uphill battle on their hands after three consecutive losses.

Broncos fans are likely wishing they could see whatever Saleh is seeing, because things are looking quite bleak at the moment.

Russ and Co. can begin their turnaround with a win against the 4-2 Jets who are riding high after a huge win in Green Bay this past weekend.