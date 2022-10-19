Robert Saleh Has Interesting Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams Admission

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

At the 2019 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers took pass rusher Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick, while the New York Jets took defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third pick. But it appears that taking Bosa wasn't always the 49ers' plan.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh - who served as the 49ers' defensive coordinator back in 2019 - revealed that the 49ers weren't all-in on Bosa leading up to the draft. He said that the team "seriously considered" taking Williams instead.

"Remember we had the second (overall) pick. We ended up rolling with Bosa in San Francisco, but that was a big discussion and (Williams) was part of it. It wasn't as open and shut in that building as people think it was," Saleh said.

Williams is having a terrific season and just earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in Week 6 against the Packers. But 49ers fans are probably happy that they still took Bosa.

Nick Bosa went on to win Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after recording nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits.

He made his second Pro Bowl in 2021 after recording 15.5 sacks, a league-leading 21 tackles for loss and 32 QB hits.

But injuries have been a consistent issue for his throughout his career. He missed 14 games in 2020 and missed Week 6 this past week.

Williams has only missed eight games in his career, but wasn't quite as impactful through his first three seasons as Bosa was.

Between Bosa and Williams, who will have the better season in 2022?