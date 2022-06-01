Robert Saleh Has Telling Update On WR Denzel Mims

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets runs for a first down against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has gone from promising second-round pick to potential preseason cut in just two years. But head coach Robert Saleh had an update that may bode well for him heading into training camp.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Saleh spoke glowingly about the third-year wide receiver. He complimented Mims on being in shape and reaching all of the milestones the team set for him in the offseason.

“Denzel’s doing better, second time around,” Saleh said. “He’s in fantastic shape, looks really good. He’s working on the things that we’ve asked him to work on with regards to the catch point and all that stuff, contested balls, and, obviously, grasping the offense.”

Last year Mims played in 11 games but had just eight receptions for 133 yards. He has yet to make a touchdown reception in two seasons despite being a second-round pick in 2020.

Denzel Mims' struggles in 2021 have been attributed to a severe illness he had in the preseason that caused him to lose a ton of weight. He also caught COVID-19 during the 2021 regular season.

But the NFL waits for nobody. Mims is already well behind the likes of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and rookie Garrett Wilson on the Jets' depth chart.

If even one other receiver dominates during the preseason, the Jets might decide to give up on Mims before his third NFL season.

Suffice it to say, Denzel Mims needs to play like his job depends on it in the months to come. It probably does.